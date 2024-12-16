It’s not just cold and flu cases that are on the rise this winter

As temperatures drop and people host holiday gatherings indoors, cases of COVID-19, flu, RSV and other illnesses are ticking up.

The holiday season comes with more parties, family gatherings and, thanks to cold temperatures, more time spent indoors. While coming together for festive fun can provide Christmas cheer, it can also provide the perfect conditions for viruses to spread.

“Each year around this time, especially as the holiday season starts to pick up, we start to see more of all the other respiratory viruses that are kind of lurking in the community,” said Dr. Katherine Cox-Flaherty, a pulmonologist with Inova in Virginia.

There has been a lot of talk about a spike in cases of the flu, COVID-19 and even walking pneumonia, but other illnesses are also sending people to their doctors. Among them, according to Cox-Flaherty, is RSV — a respiratory illness much like those caused by the rhinovirus and enterovirus.

“We’re certainly starting to see everything rising up,” she said.

Cox-Flaherty said the peak is yet to come as winter continues, so right now while there are more cases, we are not seeing an unexpected rise in cases.

“I would say that this is around par for the course for wintertime,” she said.

Cox-Flaherty said these bugs tend to “get everybody,” but there are always increased concerns surrounding people with other health conditions that can make battling an infection more difficult.

“Folks who have underlying diseases, chronic immune depression, folks who have chronic heart and lung problems, tend to be particularly vulnerable to getting sicker when they get these viruses, but they don’t tend to discriminate in terms of infecting people,” Cox-Flaherty said.

She added that taking steps to keep these illnesses at bay is key during the wintertime. Washing your hands is the big one.

“Hand hygiene is key and it sounds so silly and simple, but it’s kind of striking how often it gets neglected,” Cox-Flaherty said.

It’s also important to avoid touching your face and eyes, because that can help bacteria and viruses infect you.

She said for those who are most vulnerable to sicknesses or those who are ill and may be around others with weakened immune systems, it can be challenging during the holidays.

“Trying to avoid scenarios where you’re around folks who are sick, or if you are sick yourself, kind of being transparent with the people around you in your life,” she said.

Cox-Flaherty also said vaccines are available to help keep flu and COVID at bay. There’s also a vaccine for RSV for people 75 years old or older, or for people above 60 if they have comorbidities.

