Urgent care centers report ‘unprecedented’ spike in walking pneumonia cases around DC area

D.C. area urgent care centers are reporting a big uptick in "walking pneumonia" cases. A local physician gives tips on how you can keep yourself and your family safe from the illness.

D.C.-area urgent care centers are reporting a big uptick in “walking pneumonia” cases. Walking pneumonia got its name because it is typically a less severe form of pneumonia.

According to MedStar, which operates 33 urgent care centers in the D.C. region, it saw 1,758 cases this October — a 358% increase from the 391 cases seen in October of last year.

“The biggest age group that we’re seeing that increase in is actually in the kiddos. From 10 to 17 is the highest increase, and we’re seeing a pretty significant jump in those aged 0 to 9 as well,” said Amanda Joy, associate medical director for MedStar Health Urgent Care.

Joy said of the theories behind the dramatic spike are that fewer people masking and washing hands on a regular basis. There has also been a decline in people sneezing into their elbows, a practice that increased during the pandemic.

Another possible culprit is our immune systems are still catching up after COVID isolated many people.

“We didn’t have (walking pneumonia) throughout that time period when COVID was going on, because we were masking. So our resistance is down and we’re able to contract it easier,” Joy said. “Typically, patients will come in with fever, cough, sore throat and, unfortunately, the cough just lingers and won’t quit.”

Joy said a fever can come on slow and the cough, which sometimes involves heavy phlegm, can last for several days or even weeks.

For some patients, walking pneumonia can cause asthma attacks, a severe case of pneumonia or even lead to a brain infection, according to Joy.

This illness is treatable, however. For adults, antibiotics such as Zithromax, also known as Z-Pak, are used. However, Joy said some pharmacies are running out of the versions used to help children.

“We’re actually starting to hear from some pharmacies that, in the liquid form for kids, they’re having a back-order of supply because we’re using so much of it right now,” she said.

Prevention is key, and following COVID prevention steps such as washing hands and wearing a mask when sick can help. Also, Joy said parents should be vigilant when it comes to their children.

“If you’re not sure if you should send your kid to school today, err on the side of caution and keep them home. And let’s make sure that they’re not infecting others,” Joy said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.