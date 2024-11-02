A call for blood donations at the start of the holiday season

With the holidays just around the corner, the Red Cross is reminding everyone about the critical need for blood donations, and is even offering gift cards to donors.

There’s a need for all blood types, but especially type O blood and blood platelets. Those who donate blood until Nov. 17 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, and donors will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards

The Red Cross said it hopes to maintain a stable supply of blood during the holidays, despite a disruption in blood collections during the recent hurricanes.

The Red Cross is the primary provider of lifesaving blood products to 60 hospitals in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

People interested in donating can download the American Red Cross blood donor app, available at RedCrossBlood.org, or call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

A blood donor card or driver’s license and two other forms of ID are required at check-in.