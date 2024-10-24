This weekend, breathe deep — for those with lung cancer

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, but the lung cancer advocacy group Lungevity is kicking things off early by holding its "Breathe Deep Together" event on the National Mall.

Since his diagnosis of Stage 4 lung cancer back in November of 2022, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein has been open about sharing his experiences fighting the disease and the ongoing recovery.

Stage 4 lung cancer used to mean it was only a matter of how soon, not if, you’ll die. That’s not the case today — where Neal has been living cancer-free for well over a year now.

“I never smoked, but as I learned over time, anybody with lungs can get lung cancer,” said Augenstein.

And these days, more and more people unfortunately are getting it.

“I’ve felt very healthy. The side effects that I’ve had from my targeted therapy, which I continue taking to this day, the one-pill-a-day, are minimal,” he said. “They make me tired each day, so I take a nap, which works out well, since I work from (4 a.m.) in the morning till noon.”

He knows that a recurrence is possible, but it’s something he thinks less and less about over time. He also knows that more and more clinical trials are happening, creating more options for the next time cancer strikes him.

“Knowing that there are already plans A or B and C if the cancer should come back, and that there’s already lots of work going on, as we speak, for plan D and E,” he added. “So having the next treatment, if it’s needed, in my back pocket is very empowering. There’s even a vaccine that I would be eligible to use in a clinical trial. I’ve talked with my oncologist about this.”

Taking a deep breath

November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, but the lung cancer community is kicking things off early this year by holding its “Breathe Deep Together” event on the National Mall this Saturday.

It’s one of several events happening around the country, and is both a resource fair and a fundraiser, offering everything from yoga to cooking demonstrations, as well as information that might help you or someone you love who suffers from lung cancer.

“It’s affecting many people who have never smoked or who quit smoking many years ago, and we’re seeing it more in young people,” said Linda Wenger, with the lung cancer advocacy group Lungevity. “So it’s really something that the public needs to know about.”

What’s encouraging is the growing number of people who also end up beating lung cancer — like Neal. He’ll be there at Saturday’s event too, talking about his own battles and walking with others around the National Mall, breathing some fresh air.

“One in 18 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime. So chances are either there’s somebody you know with lung cancer, or you will know somebody with lung cancer,” said Wenger. “The message for people who are living with a lung cancer diagnosis or have a loved one who is: There is a lot more hope than there has been in the past. There’s been so much progress.”

The event starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and runs until noon near the intersection of 12th Street and Jefferson Drive SW.

“I look forward to coming to work every day,” said Augenstein, who added that regular testing has yet to give him anything new to worry about. And so he doesn’t worry much these days. “I look forward to planning and spending time with my family and friends and do the things that I did before I was diagnosed with lung cancer.”

