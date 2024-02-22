DC-area’s allergy season has begun. Do you have an action plan?

An doctor in Montgomery County, Maryland, said allergy sufferers may be feeling some effects of hay fever with certain trees already producing pollen. Here are her tips for managing symptoms.

Spring hasn’t officially started yet, but for some allergy sufferers a dreaded part of this time of the year has already arrived.

“The pollens are already out,” said Dr. Nkiruka Erekosima, an allergist with Alpha Allergy & Asthma Associates in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Juniper and Elm trees are already starting to produce pollen, which she said has patients reporting symptoms such as itchy eyes and runny noses. She said the other trees will start giving off pollen later in March and April.

“At some point, it’s a combination of tree and grass pollen,” she said.

During these times, allergy sufferers can also experience an itchy, runny or stuffy nose, postnasal drip and, of course, sneezing.

“The allergens, the things in the air like the pollens, can trigger their asthma symptoms if they have asthma,” Erekosima said.

For people with asthma, those allergens can cause symptoms like chest tightness, wheezing and feeling short of breath.

She said allergy sufferers, especially those with asthmalike symptoms, should have a treatment plan in place with their allergist. That plan will most likely include taking medications.

For less severe symptoms, Erekosima said there are some over-the-counter medications that a person can use.

“If you’re having symptoms in the nose, you can use the nasal saline sprays that are found over the counter to clean out the nose, it helps to clean out the pollens and allergens that might settle inside the nose,” she said.

Allergy eyedrops can help with itchy eyes, according to Erekosima.

Another step to help yourself or other allergy sufferers in your family can be to take a shower after spending time outdoors, because allergens can settle on your clothes.

For pet owners, your pet can also bring in hitchhikers that make you sneeze … or worse.

“When people walk their pets outdoors, they might want to consider the fact that the pollen will also settle on the hair of the pet,” she said.

Her advice is to consider wiping down your pet or giving them a bath after taking them on a walk or letting them outside.

