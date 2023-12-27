Cancer cases among firefighters continue to rise

Firefighters put themselves in harm’s way every time they run into burning buildings, but the risk of dying from a fire doesn’t end when the fire is out.

In 2023, 63% of the 572 names of firefighters placed on the Firefighter’s Memorial in Colorado this September lost their lives to cancer, according to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF.)

“Occupational cancer is killing more firefighters than actually going into structure fires,” said Steve Weissman, the Virginia state director of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

Weissman is also a prostate cancer survivor. His cancer is believed to have been caused by the exposure to toxins he encountered while working with fire departments in Northern Virginia.

“The first thing that goes in your mind is, you know, ‘Am I going to die? When? What is it doing to me?’” he said.

Weissman said the highest rates of job-related cancer among Virginia’s firefighters include thyroid, testicular and kidney cancer. He said the average age of firefighters being diagnosed with cancer in the commonwealth is 57 years old.

“We’re seeing it hit hard here,” he said.

He said Fairfax County Fire and EMS and the city of Alexandria’s fire department were among those that lost firefighters to cancer recently.

Weissman said many homes and businesses are filled with plastics and synthetic materials. When fires kick up, those items give off the toxic material linked to cancer. He said with firefighters, while their gear may protect them during a fire response, they can be exposed to carcinogens stuck to their gear long after the fire is out.

“We breathe them in, they’re absorbed in our skin,” Weissman said.

He said while some fire departments around the D.C. area are doing more to prevent the spread of dangerous contaminants, such as collecting and cleaning turnout gear after each fire, other departments don’t take the same precautions.

“It’s sad in a way, because a lot of firefighters and departments don’t recognize this until one of their own members [is] diagnosed with cancer, then it’s an issue and problem,” he said.

Another hurdle is the cost of the equipment needed to clean the gear properly. The special washing machines can exceed $10,000.

“A lot of departments can’t afford these,” he said.

January begins “Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month.” During the month, Weissman said the focus will be on educating firefighters about the cancer risks that come with the job and how to detect cancer earlier. Prevention is also important.

“Our goal is to bring awareness to our firefighters to bring them comprehensive strategy so that they can utilize these to help reduce their chances of being diagnosed with cancer,” he said.

Another goal, he said, will be educating the community and elected leaders about the cancer danger facing firefighters, so better support is there for first responders who are diagnosed with the disease.

“it’s a long-term battle,” he said.