Why researchers are asking more Black patients to join DC lung cancer clinical trials

Cancer researchers are tracking a deadly trend: a boost in new lung cancer cases among Black people in D.C. Oftentimes when doctors discover those cases, patients are in the mid-to-late stages, according to the American Lung Association.

The data has spurred the nonprofit to step up a new campaign to enroll more African American patients in clinical trials as a treatment option, said Deborah Brown, the group’s chief mission officer.

“Black Americans deserve to benefit from the cutting-edge trials that are being offered,” Brown said. “It’s really important for us to start talking about the importance of screening with a doctor.”

African Americans in D.C. have more than a 130% chance of being diagnosed with the illness compared to white people, and Black people are less likely to receive surgical treatment once diagnosed, according to the nonprofit’s 2022 report.

While more white people are surviving the disease, fewer Black people are. Researchers report that the five-year survival rate for lung cancer has reached 25% overall. But among Black Americans, that number is only about 18%, Brown said.

A campaign by the association, called Awareness, Trust and Action, encourages high-risk D.C. residents to get screened if they are:

50 to 80 years old

A current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years

Have a one-pack-a-day history of smoking for 10 to 20 years.

Other hazards of developing lung cancer include living in communities with high air pollution. Brown said African Americans who live in those neighborhoods should also consider screening.

“We need to make sure that we get individuals into clinical trials along with other treatments to make sure we’re providing the best optimal care that we can,” Brown said.

Researchers say they can better understand the effects of potential treatment methods with a diverse patient population. With fewer Black people in clinical trials, researchers aren’t seeing a complete picture, Brown said.

Part of the reason why many clinical trials enroll fewer Black patients is the long history of racial bias in health care. Brown said it’s an issue the American Lung Association’s campaign specifically targets.

“It’s our job to educate people,” Brown said. “Clinical trials are not really monitored. They are much different than in the past. And we want to make sure that every participant is treated with the highest level of care.”

