Have you donated blood? The Red Cross says there's a shortfall in donations right now.

The American Red Cross says a slow in blood donations over the last few weeks is concerning, and they’re offering perks for donors.

Who can donate blood?

“If you are generally of good health, 17 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds, most people are eligible to donate,” said Courtney Bulger, a spokeswoman with the American Red Cross. “It literally takes less than 15 minutes and you can save three lives with every pint of blood.”

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B-negative or O-negative blood, are needed as well as platelet donors.

“Right now, summers can sometimes be hard because people go on vacation, and are busy with summer activities,” Bulger said. “We want to make sure we have the blood supply in the hospitals, especially over a holiday weekend.”

Anyone who donates with the Red Cross through June 30 will get a $10 gift card by email to a place of their choosing. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

For more information on giving blood, including how to make an appointments and eligibility requirements, see the American Red Cross’ website.

