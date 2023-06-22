Live Radio
Home » Health & Fitness News » Have you donated blood?…

Have you donated blood? The Red Cross says there’s a shortfall

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 22, 2023, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The American Red Cross says a slow in blood donations over the last few weeks is concerning, and they’re offering perks for donors.

Who can donate blood?

“If you are generally of good health, 17 years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds, most people are eligible to donate,” said Courtney Bulger, a spokeswoman with the American Red Cross. “It literally takes less than 15 minutes and you can save three lives with every pint of blood.”

Donors of all blood types, especially those with type B-negative or O-negative blood, are needed as well as platelet donors.

“Right now, summers can sometimes be hard because people go on vacation, and are busy with summer activities,” Bulger said. “We want to make sure we have the blood supply in the hospitals, especially over a holiday weekend.”

Anyone who donates with the Red Cross through June 30 will get a $10 gift card by email to a place of their choosing. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

For more information on giving blood, including how to make an appointments and eligibility requirements, see the American Red Cross’ website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Health & Fitness News | Lifestyle News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up