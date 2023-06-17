Transition to EVs could save DC-area lives, time and money, new study shows

Driving an electric car could make you healthier, wealthier and a better worker. A new study from the American Lung Association said it could even save your life.

“The transportation sector is the number one source of smog-forming emissions,” said Will Barrett, National Senior Director for Clean Air Advocacy with the American Lung Association.

Barrett said the new data shows transitioning away from combustion energy to renewable, clean options could do way more than improve air quality.

“By cleaning up the air, we’re able to reduce exposures to harmful emissions and peoples’ illnesses caused by exposure to that air,” he told WTOP.

The ALA’s new nationwide study, “Driving to Clean Air,” modeled data based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s emissions records out to 2050 to predict what could happen if people across the country started driving electric vehicles. A subset of that data specific to

Maryland is one local example of how much of a difference it could make for your overall health — and your wallet.

“Right now, there are over 2.6 million people living in a community in Maryland impacted by unhealthy air,” Barret said. “That’s over 4 in 10 residents. If the switch to EVs took place, Maryland could see over $20 billion in public health benefits by 2050, thousands of lives saved, tens of thousands of asthma attacks avoided and 260,000 less sick days taken due to unhealthy air-related illnesses.”

In the District, the association estimates $1.4 billion in public health benefits with air quality improvements helping to avoid 121 premature deaths, 4,590 asthma attacks and roughly 80 years worth of lost sick days. Virginia would see improvements worth $25.4 billion, avoiding 2,300 premature deaths, over 60,000 asthma attacks and more than 810 years worth of sick days.

That impact is magnified even more on the national scale.

Figures from the ALA estimate a widespread transition to electric passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs and light pickup trucks, would result in up to 89,300 fewer premature deaths and $978 billion in health benefits from 2020 to 2050.

Aleks Casper, the American Lung Association’s director of advocacy across Maryland, Delaware, the District and Virginia, called for action across Maryland, saying the impact on children, grandparents and loved ones requires action.

“We urge our state leaders to take action today to invest in the transition to zero-emission vehicles, which will improve our air quality and health,” Casper said in a release.

As federal and state policymakers consider new vehicle standards, Barrett said: “This study illustrates the urgency needed to make this transition to electric-powered vehicles in the coming decades.”

Ideally states should set a goal to be fully electric by 2035, he said.

“Maryland is moving forward with a consideration that would do just that, called the Advanced Clean Cars II Policy,” Barret said.

Governor Wes Moore announced back in March that Maryland would be 1 of 7 states — including nearby Virginia — to adopt the measure, calling it a major step in the state’s acceleration to improve air quality and combat the effects of climate change. The District has not adopted any Advanced Clean Cars policies, according to ALA data.

Maryland is moving quickly to adopt the regulation, which requires car manufacturers to continuously increase their share of electric vehicles, reaching 100% of passenger car and light truck sales by 2035.

To adopt the rule as quickly as possible, the Maryland Department of the Environment presented the proposed regulation to the state’s Air Quality Control Advisory Council at its first meeting of the year in March.

The council voted to recommend that the department move forward in proposing a regulation to enact the new standards. That process requires a public hearing and opportunity for public comment, ahead of passing the new rule. It could take effect as early as September.

That public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m.

Barrett said representatives from the ALA will be on hand to talk to lawmakers during the hearing to present this data and, once again, emphasize just how vital the switch to electric vehicles could be for our future.

