Virginia expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

More Virginians are now eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The new criteria includes people who have had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, sex workers, and staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs.

Anyone meeting the expanded eligibility can head to their local health district’s website to learn more about receiving a vaccine, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

Virginia is distributing a limited supply of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine. As of this week, VDH said it had received more than 15,000 vials of the vaccine from the federal government and had distributed just under 9,000 across the state’s 35 health districts.

The agency said it is managing supply of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine to ensure second doses are available.

More information about monkeypox, including its symptoms, spread and treatment, can be found on the VDH website.

As of Thursday, Virginia had logged 295 cases of monkeypox with 11 that have led to hospitalization.