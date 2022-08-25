RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
Home » Health & Fitness News » Virginia expands eligibility for…

Virginia expands eligibility for monkeypox vaccine

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More Virginians are now eligible to receive the monkeypox vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health announced on Thursday.

The new criteria includes people who have had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks, sex workers, and staff at establishments where sexual activity occurs.

Anyone meeting the expanded eligibility can head to their local health district’s website to learn more about receiving a vaccine, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender.

Virginia is distributing a limited supply of the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine. As of this week, VDH said it had received more than 15,000 vials of the vaccine from the federal government and had distributed just under 9,000 across the state’s 35 health districts.

The agency said it is managing supply of the JYNNEOS monkeypox vaccine to ensure second doses are available.

More information about monkeypox, including its symptoms, spread and treatment, can be found on the VDH website.

As of Thursday, Virginia had logged 295 cases of monkeypox with 11 that have led to hospitalization.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS eyes plan to use self-assessments to evaluate contractor cybersecurity

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Can government go green without overhauling procurement rules?

DoD unveils plan to better brain health of service members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up