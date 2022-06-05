Alarming number of men omit critical yearly health screenings, survey finds

A third of men don’t think they need annual checkups with their doctor and almost two thirds believe they are naturally healthier than other men, a new Orlando Health survey finds.

The national survey by the Southeastern U.S.-based health care organization, Orlando Health, also found that nearly two in five men focus more on their pet’s health than on their own.

“Men tend to put their health last after their family, and apparently even after their dog or their cat,” said Dr. Thomas Kelley, family medicine specialist at Orlando Health Physician Associates. “But in order to take care of others in your life, you first have to take care of yourself, and that includes making that yearly appointment with your primary care doctor.”

Dr. Kelley stressed that even if a man feels healthy and is experiencing no symptoms, existing health conditions may go unnoticed.

“Some of those include rising blood pressure that can be a ticking time bomb for a heart attack or stroke, as well as colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly yet preventable cancers that exist,” said Kelley.

The survey also found that instead of speaking to their doctor, 38% of men often reach for social media to get medical advice, which can be misleading and unreliable.

One of the primary reasons men avoid the doctor, Kelley said, is because of fear.

“If you’re a man and you haven’t been to the doctor in a while, you don’t really know what to expect.” he said.

He recommends building a relationship with your doctor to make the whole process more comfortable.

The survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Orlando Health from May 9-May 11, 2022, among 893 U.S. adult men.