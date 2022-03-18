RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Putin at big rally | Aid agencies rush in supplies | Pope's thoughts on war | How to help
Home » Health & Fitness News » Marylanders trade morning commute…

Marylanders trade morning commute for work-from-home health benefits

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 18, 2022, 1:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The morning commute is a thing of the past for many Marylanders, and a report finds their personal lives and health have benefited as a result.

The health and wellness company 1And1Life, using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, found almost 800,000 Marylanders have ditched long commutes and are seeing improvements in all areas of their lives. The data show that ditching the commute reduces the risk of everything from high blood pressure and obesity to stress and fatigue.

1And1Life also found that about 58% of employees say they’ve benefited from more time with family. An additional 17% spend that time working out. Another 46% of employees are using the time to sleep longer and 20% use it to make a healthier breakfast, which comes with a lower risk of obesity. But there are always the outliers. About 18% say they actually miss commuting.

The long commute destroys happiness, according to a Swiss economist at the University of Zurich, who says commuting as a trade-off for employment makes people miserable.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up