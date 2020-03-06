‘Cleanliness is a top priority’: How DC-area gyms are tackling coronavirus concerns

The places where D.C.-area residents work out are by their very nature a hotbed for germs, and several local gyms are taking steps amid coronavirus concerns.

The places where D.C.-area residents work out are by their very nature a hotbed for germs, and several local gyms are taking steps amid coronavirus concerns.

Washington Sports Clubs is doing more cleaning and stocking up on cleaning supplies, according to David Haydu, an executive with parent company Town Sports International. The company is also reminding members to wipe down equipment after using it, and telling members and staffers to stay home if sick.

Similarly, the parent company of VIDA Fitness, Urban Adventures, said in an email to members that as part of its regular push to combat cold and flu season, its equipment is being wiped down multiple times a day. Members were reminded to wipe down equipment themselves after each use.

Exercise studio 305 Fitness has also emailed members, promising significantly increased deep cleanings over coronavirus concerns. The company told members to minimize person-to-person contact, and that it would be flexible in waiving penalties for those who don’t show up because they’re not feeling well.

Gold’s Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff said in a statement to WTOP, in part, “Cleanliness is a top priority in our gyms around the globe and we always urge our members to wipe down equipment after every use, and to utilize the hand sanitizer stations provided throughout our gyms.”

Zeitsiff added that the gym chain would also stay updated on news of the outbreak, and that it would follow direction from public health officials and “take whatever actions are required” to protect gym and staff members should the situation worsen.

