Follow instructions and use a thermometer. That’s what the Lean Plate Club™ blog’s Sally Squires recommends when you’re working in the kitchen.

It’s not just a matter of optimizing deliciousness. It’s about safety.

Consider that 48 million get sick from food borne illnesses every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, about 128,000 end up in the hospital, and about 3,000 die.

“This isn’t saying that those not following food instructions accounts for all of that by any means,” Squires told WTOP’s Debra Feinstein. “But it does say that if we cut those corners, we may be putting ourselves at more risk.”

For example, don’t assume that because vegetables like corn or peas are frozen, they can simply be thawed and served in a soup or salad. Be wary of any recipes that tell you otherwise. “That absolutely should not be done, because if you read on the package, the manufacturer expects you to cook those foods,” Squires said.

(You can learn more about safer cooking from the Food Marketing Institute Foundation.)

Another pitfall to avoid is using your eyes to gauge an internal temperature. Instead, use a probe thermometer, which experts say every kitchen should have. “You really do need to use that thermometer to know that your meat, poultry and fish — and even some other things — are fully cooked, because that’s how you can get food borne illnesses,” Squires said.

Squires cited three probe thermometer models that have received good marks from independent testing, and they range from the more-affordable to the best-performing.

“Whether it’s $29 or $100, if it prevents one case of food borne illness in your family, it’s worth it,” she said.

