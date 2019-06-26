13 ways to stay healthy at the pool this summer

Heading to the pool is a wonderful way to spend quality time together and have the kids exercise and play. That's why it's important to stay healthy and start off the summer season with some safety tips.

A little preparation can help you cool off in safety.

If the heat and humidity of summer have you down, you can find relief by diving into a pool. Swimming pools are a great place to exercise while cooling off from the searing temperatures of the summer months. What could be better than jumping into the water on a hot, sunny day? Still, it’s important to keep safety in mind, says Jenny McCuiston, a former Olympic Trials swimmer and co-founder of Goldfish Swim School Franchise, LLC, a swim school franchise with 88 locations throughout the U.S. and one in Canada. “Each summer, families start spending more time in and around the water,” McCuiston says. “Heading to the pool with friends and family is a wonderful way to spend quality time together and have the kids exercise and play. Water and summer, after all, go hand in hand. That’s why it’s important to stay healthy and start off the summer season with safety tips, whether they involve swimming safety, wearing the proper gear, brushing up on your (water) skills or even UV protection tips.”

Here are 13 swimming safety strategies and other tips to promote pool safety:

1. Read and follow the rules. Before you jump in the water, read the pool’s rules, which are typically posted in a prominent location at or near the pool entrance, McCuiston says. Pool rules often include prohibitions on swimming if you have a cold or other contagious disease, as well as running on the pool deck, diving in the shallow end and bringing recreational equipment, like a ball, unless authorized by the lifeguard. Pool rules also typically require swimmers to wear proper swimsuits and all children to be accompanied by an adult. If you take your child to the pool, be sure he or she understands and follows the rules. (Thinkstock)

More from U.S. News

9 Ways to Exercise in the Pool Beyond Swimming

Best Exercises for Heart Disease Patients

The 11 Most Dangerous Places in Your Home for Babies and Small Kids

Ways to Stay Healthy at the Pool This Summer originally appeared on usnews.com