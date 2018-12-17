202.5
PHOTOS: How to maintain your fitness between now and New Year’s

By Dan Friedell December 17, 2018 3:48 am 12/17/2018 03:48am
WASHINGTON — As we round the corner into 2019, there are plenty of hurdles ahead for those of us looking to maintain our health and fitness. An endless procession of holiday and New Year’s parties awaits. Some people will be traveling far away from the D.C. area and will miss their regular workouts.

WTOP spoke with a number of fitness experts for some suggestions on how to finish 2018 strong and set yourself up for a good start to 2019 over the next two weeks, even in the face of strong drinks and decadent desserts.

Debra Perlson-Mishalove of Flow Yoga Center said it’s important to use the next two weeks as a way to move into January with “that feeling of possibility and freshness.”

And don’t be too anxious of that trip outside of the D.C. area. “Let’s say we love spinning, but we won’t be able to take our spinning class for a couple weeks,” Perlson-Mishalove said. “It’s nice for our body to have a little bit of a different experience in how we move and keep our fitness going. Look at this time as healthy for you.”

And if you’re going to be at a relative’s home without the fitness gear you’d like?

“There’s tons of body weight movements that can be done,” said Shafer Minnick, the founder of PULSE House of Fitness. “Doing things that will get your heart rate up are fantastic. If you have access to a trainer, ask him or her to send you some body weight routines. You can get an amazing workout using nothing but your body as the machine.”

