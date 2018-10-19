202
Home » Health & Fitness News » My Take: The world…

My Take: The world of vaping is getting … weird

By Clinton Yates October 19, 2018 10:04 pm 10/19/2018 10:04pm
Share

The world of vaping has taken a very strange twist.

My Take: 10/19/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clinton yates Health & Fitness News Life & Style my take Vape viagra

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500