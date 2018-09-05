Marathon training: What to eat during long runs

As the Marine Corps Marathon approaches, training runs are getting longer. So when should you start eating during runs? And what's the best type of food to fuel you? A dietitian has the answers.
WASHINGTON — Training for a race isn’t just about running — it can be about eating, too.
As the Marine Corps Marathon’s October start nears, training runs are getting longer. The importance of fueling properly during those longer workouts can’t be understated — including runs where mileage reaches double digits, said Andrea Goergen, a clinical dietitian at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.
While different tastes and dietary restrictions may dictate what some people eat, there are guidelines that can help runners and all athletes alike make it through longer training periods.
