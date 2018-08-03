How 16 fruits boost your health

If you're looking for a nutritious complement to a meal or a healthy snack, you can't go wrong with fresh fruit.

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, the saying goes. While that’s not literally true, there’s no doubt that eating apples and other fruits provides a wide range of health benefits, says Lisa Garcia, a registered dietitian based in Laconia, New Hampshire. If you’re looking for a nutritious complement to a meal or a healthy snack, you can’t go wrong with fresh fruit.

All kinds of colors, and a multitude of health benefits

Eating a wide array of fruits will provide you with a host of nutrients and vitamins that can boost your health. A study or a good marketing campaign may bring attention to one particular fruit, Garcia says, but this “can obscure the real message: Fruits contain many beneficial nutrients, including fiber, vitamin C and potassium.”

Some fruits have phytonutrients, substances found in plant foods that may help ward off disease and keep your body functioning well. The government’s 2015-2020 dietary guidelines for Americans recommend that for a 2,000-calorie-a-day diet, most people should eat about two daily cups of fruit, preferably whole fruit, Garcia says.

It’s important to vary the types and colors of fruits you eat. “I recommend that most people eat over the course of three days fruits that come from all colors in the rainbow, including white,” she says. “This way your body will be getting a broad range of nutrients. You’ll also be getting an enjoyable variety of tastes, colors and textures.”

Eating fruit is a healthier way to satisfy sweet cravings rather than consuming candy, cookies, cakes or similar items with added sugar, which can contribute to obesity and diabetes. Also, many fruits are high in fiber, which can help you avoid blood sugar spikes that can cause you to eat more. Click through the gallery for an array of fruits that are tasty and good for you.

Pears Apples may get more publicity and the famous saying about keeping the doctor away, but pears are even better from a nutrition standpoint, Garcia says. Eating a medium-sized pear, which weighs about 6 ounces, provides you with about 30 percent more fiber than an apple of the same size. Much of the fiber in pears is soluble fiber. This type of fiber has several health benefits: It can make you feel fuller longer and help prevent blood sugar spikes, which is helpful if you’re trying to lose weight, avoid gaining weight or manage diabetes. “Soluble fiber can also help you manage your cholesterol levels by helping to reduce the amount of cholesterol your body absorbs from the foods you eat,” Garcia says. “To get the maximum benefit from the fruit, be sure to eat the skin if it’s edible. You lose about half of the fiber if you peel the fruit.” (iStock/Getty Images Plus)

