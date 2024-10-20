What candy you will most likely be enjoying from your kids’ pumpkin bucket

Like the rest of the country, D.C.-area candy-lovers are buying a chocolaty and peanut buttery treat for the spooky holiday, according to a study from Instacart.

What is the most popular Halloween candy for in the D.C. area?

Like the rest of the country, D.C.-area candy-lovers are buying a chocolaty and peanut buttery treat for the spooky holiday, according to a study from Instacart.

It showed half the U.S. is going to be buying Halloween candy, and the most common kind sold through the grocery delivery service is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia follow the national trend. Only a few Western states prefer M & M’s.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that Marylanders buy Sour Patch Kids more than the rest of the country. Virginia loves Hershey’s milk chocolate around Halloween compared to the rest of the country. For D.C., the unique favorite treat is Crunch Bars.

But Washingtonians aren’t huge into candy. Last year, they bought the third least amount of candy for Halloween from across the country. If you are looking to really fill that trick-or-treat pumpkin bucket, get a flight to Utah, which buys the most Halloween candy.

And if you haven’t bought that candy to hand out yet this year, don’t worry, you are not alone. About one-fifth of Americans wait until Halloween to actually buy candy.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.