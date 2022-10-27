City-sponsored events through Halloween night in DC offer family-friendly, safe fun

Halloween weekend is coming up and D.C. sponsored family-friendly events are planned citywide through Monday including at police stations.

Ava Rogers, a 5th grader from Marie Reed Elementary, introduces Mayor Bowser at the Halloween Safety news conference. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King Trunk-or-Treat involves kids getting bags of candy from the trunks of police cruisers. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King D.C. Assistant Police Chief Morgan Kane greets kids exiting the Haunted House at the 3-D police station. (WTOP/Kristi King) WTOP/Kristi King ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Halloween weekend is coming up, and D.C. sponsored family-friendly events are planned citywide through Monday, including at police stations.

“Each district is doing something a little bit different,” said D.C. Police Assistant Chief Morgan Kane while greeting children at the 3-D station’s Haunted House.

Two other districts also have haunted houses.

“There’ll be police cars out with trunks full of candy and goodies and maybe a little bit of healthy stuff for the kids,” she said. “But, what we’re honestly thinking is — how do we engage our kids? And how do we keep them safe and ensure that they have a good time?”

Maybe that involves playing tennis in Halloween costumes, a fashion show of stylish costumes or a parade, which are some of the events being sponsored by the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

“At DPR we are known as the place where fun happens,” said Director Delano Hunter. “And this weekend that fun will be on overdrive as we celebrate Halloween. This weekend will be the place where not just fun happens but safe fun, free fun and inclusive fun.”

The 23rd annual Haunted House on the Hill at Fort Davis Recreation Center will be open Oct. 26, 27, and 28, between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. each day.

“Also we have events for teens and young adults such as our costume basketball, three on three tournament at Trinidad,” Hunter said of the Oct. 31 event that will include arts and crafts, picture booth, and treats between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Trinidad Recreation Center on Childress Street, in Northeast D.C.

Saturday, the Howl-O-Ween doggie costume contest is expected to draw hundreds of dressed up dogs — there were about 200 last year — to the Guy Mason Community Center Dog Park on Calvert Street in Northwest between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

You can find the entire list of events being sponsored by Parks and Rec on its website.

Events being sponsored by MPD are listed below.

Friday, Oct. 28

SLB Trunk-or-Treat

Special Liaison Branch Office

801 Shepherd Street, NW

4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

6D Trunk-or-Treat

Gospel Ark Temple

4551 Benning Road, SE

12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 & Monday, Oct. 31

3D Haunted House

Third District Station (Outdoor)

1620 V Street, NW

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

1D Haunted House & Trunk-or-Treat

First District Station

101 M Street, SW

4 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

2D Harvest Festival

Second District Station

3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

4 p.m.-7 p.m.

4D Trunk-or-Treat

Fourth District Station

6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

5 p.m.-9 p.m.

5D Harvest Festival

Fifth District Station

1805 Bladensburg Road, NE

5 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

7D Trunk-or-Treat

The Temple of Praise

700 Southern Avenue, SE

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

YFSD Haunted House

Youth & Family Services Division

5002 Hayes Street, NE

6 p.m.-10 p.m.