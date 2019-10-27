In Arlington, Virginia, how many trick-or-treaters end up knocking on your door will be a function of where you're living, according to county officials.

Thousands of wee monsters are set to creep around the D.C. area Thursday night for what will hopefully be a quality chocolate haul.

And in Arlington, Virginia, how many trick-or-treaters knock on your door will be a function of where you’re living, according to county officials.

Those living along Columbia Pike, for instance, will probably get the most trick-or-treaters, the county said in a statement last week. Those living along the U.S. Route 1 corridor are likely to get the fewest. And those in a neighborhood of single-family homes can expect “a steady stream of knocks,” said officials, citing Arlington Public Schools enrollment figures.

Yet overall, Arlington doesn’t see many trick-of-treaters. Only 22.3% of residents live in households with someone younger than 18.

Consider it minimal demand for what could be serious supply of sugary substances. Do the math: There are 28,500 single family homes, 11,200 townhouses, and 75,600 condos or apartments in Arlington.

In other words, it might be wise for Arlington kids to have an extra bag handy for all that candy.

