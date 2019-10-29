Trick-or-drink: DC bars serve Halloween-themed treats

D.C. has a number of pop-up Halloween-themed bars ready serve up some frightful mixes.

Don’t have a little one to take out trick-or-treating? Maybe you’ll want to try a little trick-or-drinking this year. Lucky for you, D.C. has a number of pop-up Halloween-themed bars ready serve up some frightful mixes.

Pub Grimm is Drink Company’s newest pop-up creation on 7th Street NW. You’ll feel as if you walked into the Brothers Grimm story of Hansel and Gretel, while sipping on cocktails with names, such as “The Fairest Apple of Them All” and “The Big Bad Wolf.”

Outside the Watergate Hotel lobby bar, if you peer through the fog, you’ll spot a half-dozen spooky igloos, where you can sip drinks, such as the “El Diablo” that creates a fog of its own with the help of a little dry ice.

On 7th Street SW, Whiskey Charlie is temporarily transformed into Dracula’s Tower. What can you expect? Drinks such as “Dracula Juice,” served in a blood bag, or a fog-producing drink called “Wake the Dead,” which you can enjoy while lounging in a shallow coffin.

Want to show off your creative costume? Morris American Bar on 7th Street NW is holding Boos and Booze. Joining drinks such as dry ice-accented “Corpse Reviver” and “Cloak and Dagger” are a big prize costume contest and a fortuneteller.

If you drop in to Lucy’s, the little burger joint above Little Coco’s Italian restaurant, you’ll see it’s been transformed into Spooky Lucy’s for Halloween. You can enjoy themed drinks including a creepy clown that seems to always have his eyes on you.

