Sweet feat: Top-selling candy for Halloween 2018

It's the most wonderful time of year for ghouls, goblins and spooks of all ages. Online grocer Peapod recently released its third-annual list of the top candy favored for trick-or-treating, according to their sales numbers. Spoiler: Candy corn makes an appearance.

WASHINGTON — Trick or treat?

Treat, obviously. (Unless you’re some kind of horrible garbage person.)

It’s the most wonderful time of year for ghouls, goblins and spooks of all ages.

Online grocer Peapod recently released its third-annual list of the top candy favored for trick-or-treating.

“Shoppers come to Peapod for a convenient solution for their weekly grocery shopping, but we are always working to help with the specialty seasonal items on their lists as well,” Spencer Baird, senior vice president of Peapod merchandising, said in a news release.

“The majority of our customers use their Peapod order as an opportunity to check things off their to-do list, and one thing that really stands out in October is buying candy for Halloween.”

Without further ado, check out the top-5 below.

(Spoiler: Candy corn is on the list … why, God, why is candy corn on the list? … As a former child (debatable), I implore people to stop giving candy corn to kids. It’s unpleasant and mostly ends up as a cushion of crumbled confection at the bottom of trick-or-treat bags …)

Peapod also broke down top candies by region:

D.C. region:

1. Brach’s Candy Corn

2. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

4. Fun Size Peanut M&M’s

5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

1. Brach’s Candy Corn 2. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars 3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 4. Fun Size Peanut M&M’s 5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars New York/New Jersey:

1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

2. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars

3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

5. Fun Size Milky Way Bars

1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars 2. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars 3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars 5. Fun Size Milky Way Bars Chicago/Wisconsin/Indiana:

1. Fun Size Milky Way Bars

2. Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars

3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

4. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

5. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars

1. Fun Size Milky Way Bars 2. Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars 3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups 4. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars 5. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars Pennsylvania:

1. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

2. Brach’s Candy Corn

3. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

4. Tootsie Roll Pops

5. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars 2. Brach’s Candy Corn 3. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars 4. Tootsie Roll Pops 5. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups New England:

1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars

2. Brach’s Candy Corn

3. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars

4. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.