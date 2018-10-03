202
Home » Halloween News » Sweet feat: Top-selling candy…

Sweet feat: Top-selling candy for Halloween 2018

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP October 3, 2018 10:30 am 10/03/2018 10:30am
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — Trick or treat?

Treat, obviously. (Unless you’re some kind of horrible garbage person.)

It’s the most wonderful time of year for ghouls, goblins and spooks of all ages.

Online grocer Peapod recently released its third-annual list of the top candy favored for trick-or-treating.

Related Stories

“Shoppers come to Peapod for a convenient solution for their weekly grocery shopping, but we are always working to help with the specialty seasonal items on their lists as well,” Spencer Baird, senior vice president of Peapod merchandising, said in a news release.

“The majority of our customers use their Peapod order as an opportunity to check things off their to-do list, and one thing that really stands out in October is buying candy for Halloween.”

Without further ado, check out the top-5 below.

(Spoiler: Candy corn is on the list … why, God, why is candy corn on the list? … As a former child (debatable), I implore people to stop giving candy corn to kids. It’s unpleasant and mostly ends up as a cushion of crumbled confection at the bottom of trick-or-treat bags …)

Peapod also broke down top candies by region:

  • D.C. region:
    1. Brach’s Candy Corn
    2. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
    3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    4. Fun Size Peanut M&M’s
    5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
  • New York/New Jersey:
    1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
    2. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars
    3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
    5. Fun Size Milky Way Bars
  • Chicago/Wisconsin/Indiana:
    1. Fun Size Milky Way Bars
    2. Fun Size Nestle Butterfinger Bars
    3. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    4. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
    5. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars
  • Pennsylvania:
    1. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars
    2. Brach’s Candy Corn
    3. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
    4. Tootsie Roll Pops
    5. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  • New England:
    1. Snack Size Kit Kat Candy Bars
    2. Brach’s Candy Corn
    3. Fun Size Twix Cookie Bars
    4. Snack Size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
    5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Business & Finance candy candy corn Consumer News Food & Restaurant News halloween Halloween News Hershey's Holiday News kit kat Living News mars chocolate National News peapod reese's twix Will Vitka

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
The official death toll increased Wednesday to 1,407
What to do in October
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Today in History: Oct. 3
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin