Local Legends: The Goat Man of Md.

NOTE: This is the third in a three day series of scary urban legends in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Unlike our typical journalistic pieces of hard news and fact-based evidence, this is an intentionally tongue-in-cheek presentation based on lore, rumor and innuendo. Enjoy.

WASHINGTON — Reader beware: What you are about to read might give you nightmares.

Just in time for Halloween, we present the Maryland legend of the Goat Man.

The legend goes like this.

Decades ago, a scientist experimented on goats at the Beltsville Agricultural Research Center.

When an experiment backfired, the scientist mutated into a half-man, half-goat creature.

The facility actually felt compelled to deny the story — I suppose as the Goat Man would want.

Soon, this creature was seen attacking cars with an ax along Fletchertown Road in Bowie.

It’s said to be six feet tall, hairy and walking upright on its hind legs.

In 1971, local residents blamed the Goat Man for the death of a decapitated dog.

Today, the beast preys upon couples who make out on so-called “Lover’s Lane.”

Are you planning to kiss face this Halloween in Prince George’s County?

Baaaad idea.

