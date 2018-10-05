Making a great costume can be time-consuming and expensive, but there are many get-ups that are easy to assemble and put together. For most of them, you probably already have the supplies you need to build them at home.

Halloween is coming, and with it comes the need for a costume, not only for children but for adults, too. Making a great costume can be time-consuming and expensive, but there are many get-ups that are easy to assemble and put together. For most of them, you probably already have the supplies you need to build them at home.

Here are five great Halloween costumes that you can put together with little money and effort.

Zombie A zombie costume is extremely inexpensive and easy to assemble. All you have to do is go through your kids’ current clothing and select some older weather-appropriate clothes that fit them, then get them smudged and dirty. Have the children play rough in the clothes or roll them around in your garden. Consider using an older lighter colored item of clothing that won’t be a major loss if it never gets clean. You might also want to consider getting a teddy bear similarly dirty, as a prop. Once they have on those beat-up clothes, just apply a small amount of white or gray face paint with perhaps a bit of red here or there and muss up their hair. You can get enough face paint for this for just a few dollars at any department store during the Halloween season. Have them put on the most beat-up pair of shoes they own, and they’re ready to go.(Thinkstock)

More from U.S. News

11 Expenses Destroying Your Budget

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

10 Big Ways to Boost Your Budget — Without Skimping on Your Daily Latte

5 Simple and Cheap Halloween Costume Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com