Federal judge rules Pentagon’s new press access policy is unlawful

A judge has ruled in favor of The New York Times, which sued the Pentagon, arguing a policy restricting reporters from entering the Pentagon was unlawful.

A federal judge has ruled that parts of the Pentagon’s new press access policy was unlawful.

Last fall, the Pentagon implemented the policy requiring credentialed reporters to accept restrictive requirements to maintain daily access to the building.

Many news organizations refused to consent to the new rules and stopped working out of the Pentagon.

In December, The New York Times sued the Pentagon and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, arguing the policy was unlawful.

On Friday, the judge sided with the New York Times.

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green was one of the journalists who turned in his Pentagon press badge, rather than sign on to the DOD media guidelines.

He joined WTOP’s Ian Crawford to discuss the case.

Listen to the full interview below or read the transcript. The transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green talks with Ian Crawford about the new ruling.

Ian Crawford: What do we know about this decision?

J.J. Green: We know first of all that this decision means a lot to us, reporters and every journalist and media organizations everywhere. It’s validation, it’s vindication, it’s support, and it’s a reminder that we live in dark times. Just yesterday CBS News, after 99 years of being a stellar source of information for people around the world, especially here in the U.S., is going to shutter its radio division, a key component of information. Not recent, not too long ago, our hometown newspaper, The Washington Post, had one-third of the staff slashed, and this is a reminder that the times we live in are very important and significant, because I wrote a book not too long ago called “The Noise of War: How to Fight Disinformation and Find Truth When Everything is Lying to You.” These are key components, these journalists, most of whom are much better than much more talented than I am, and these outlets like CBS and the Washington Post and newspapers are very instrumental in helping people wade through disinformation and find it. Because disinformation is not just about fire hosing lies at the public. It’s also about taking away resources that can help people wade through this. So, this means a lot, and what it means, though, as well, is that it’s likely going to go to the next level, and we will have to see what decision the Pentagon and others decide to make on this. Ian Crawford: Now, what does this mean, and how might this change how the Pentagon is covered, particularly with a war underway, might we see more critical or more introspective coverage of the war and of DOD?

J.J. Green: It’s important to note that these folks who were kicked out of the Pentagon, we’ve never stopped coverage. The thing is, we just haven’t had to go and scan a badge to get into the Pentagon to do it. Being outside of the Pentagon didn’t mean we couldn’t cover it. Just because we’re out, not inside, doesn’t mean we stopped those people, you know, people like Phil Stewart, Reuters, Jennifer Griffin of Fox News, Aaron Mehta, AP, Louis Martinez, ABC, and all of the people, all of the journalists all over the place that have been covering the Pentagon for years and decades are still doing the same thing. Nobody is out of a job. Nobody has turned in their commitment. We’re still continuing to do it. So that pressure that was there from Day One is going to continue. And it’s not pressure on the administration, it’s just pressure to have access so that we can cover objectively what it is that’s going on with this war and any other decisions that the Pentagon and the Secretary of Defense staff decide to make. Ian Crawford: Now where does it all go from here? I think you telegraphed a little bit of it, but where do we go? What are the next steps?

J.J. Green: Tomorrow is going to be another day, a different day, but they’re going to be some of the same things taking place in this war with Iran, same things taking place in us, national security, the same needs, the same threats are going to be out there. Tomorrow. You’re going to have the same people continuing to fight, to get information, to continue, continue to push to make sure that information is true, to make sure that people know where to go and how to work their way through things. It’s going to be another day. And I’m not trying to simplify this too much. I’m just trying to say this is a major development, but it’s not going to change the commitment of these journalists. More importantly, it’s not going to change the commitment of the American people who want to know the truth about what’s going on, not just with the Pentagon, but with any news story anywhere that affects the U.S., especially right now during this war, which is such a big, huge weight on the shoulders of the American people, when you listen to what Iran says it’s going to do in terms of trying to launch retaliatory strikes. So, you’re going to have that same commitment every day, every hour, every minute, everywhere.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.