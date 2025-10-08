Labor leaders called on Congress to find a way to end the government shutdown outside the American Federation of Government Employees headquarters in D.C.

We want to know your thoughts on the government shutdown. How are you and your family affected? Share your story — send us a message or a voice note through the WTOP News app on Apple or Android. Click the “Feedback” button in the app’s navigation bar.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Frustrated federal workers’ unions call for end to government shutdown

“Open the government today! Open the government today!”

That was the chant outside the American Federation of Government Employees headquarters in D.C., where labor leaders called on Congress to find a way to end the government shutdown.

AFGE represents roughly 820,000 government workers.

National President Everett Kelley said his members are deeply stressed by the shutdown, which entered its eighth day Wednesday. He cited the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration, from its mass firings that began in February to its indication it would deny furloughed workers back pay.

“That tells you what kind of administration we’re dealing with, right? They’re inhuman. They don’t care about people,” Kelley said.

Speakers outside the AFGE offices, just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, said again and again that Congress must find a way to get federal workers back on the job.

“The American people and the workers who keep this country running are being held hostage by a political dispute,” said Greg Regan, president of the Transportation Trades Department with the AFL-CIO.

Randy Erwin, president of the National Federation of Federal Employees, also criticized Trump directly. Speaking at the podium during a sudden downpour, Erwin referred to the 2019 law that calls for furloughed workers to get back pay when the federal government shuts down.

“He intends to either violate the law, or degrade, frighten, antagonize hardworking federal employees whose only crime is caring and wanting to work for the American people.”

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, became slightly emotional as she said the 55,000 flight attendants she represents “count on federal workers every single day to do our jobs.”

Nelson said the stresses on federal employees and their families have a potential impact on transportation safety.

“Because in safety we know, the first rule is to remove all distractions in order to keep things safe,” she said. “What could be more of a distraction than not getting a paycheck? Not knowing if you’re going to be able to keep your family in your home? Not knowing if you’re going to be able to buy that insulin that you need to keep your child alive?”

Nelson said aviation workers are constantly assessing safety.

“We do that so the American public who travels with us can take safety and security for granted.”

Kelley wrapped up the rally by saying workers want to see a solution to the shutdown, and said in a thunderous voice, “Congress, do your job!”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.