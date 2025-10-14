Furloughed IRS worker describes consequences of government shutdown

Emily Gross, a furloughed worker at the Internal Revenue Service, said many of her colleagues are concerned about how long the government shutdown could last.

Young federal government employees who are just starting their careers are concerned about their ability to pay for necessities such as rent if they miss a paycheck because of the government shutdown, a furloughed worker told WTOP.

Emily Gross, who’s a furloughed government employee who works at the Internal Revenue Service, said many of her colleagues are concerned about how long the shutdown could last.

“A lot of the employees are young,” Gross said, before casting an early ballot at the Fairfax County Government Center last week. “They can’t pay rent if they don’t get one paycheck. They just don’t have that much money in savings; they’re at the beginning of their careers. I just don’t think it’s right.”

The shutdown entered its 14th day on Tuesday, and House Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier this week that it could become the longest shutdown in history. While the Senate returned from holiday break, Johnson hasn’t yet called House lawmakers back to D.C. Democrats are hoping to prevent Affordable Care Act subsidies from expiring.

Last weekend, Vice President JD Vance warned there could be more cuts to the federal workforce the longer the government is shut down. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been furloughed during the shutdown, and the situation has also resulted in closed Smithsonian museums and delays at airports across the country.

The IRS, meanwhile, furloughed almost half its workforce last week. Most of the agency’s operations are closed during the shutdown.

“Fortunately, I’m safe right now financially, just because my children are grown and my husband has a good job,” Gross said. “But a lot of the people I work with are not, and they’re really, really worried.”

Gross said the circumstances surrounding the current shutdown are frustrating because, “Congress is being paid, and they had no say in this. I don’t think it’s fair. It’s been hard to be a federal employee this entire year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

