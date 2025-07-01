What budget cuts and reduced staffing could mean for the National Park Service

A lot of people really don’t know how serious the situation is with our national parks, and of course, it affects the mid-Atlantic area. But your article really capsulized on how things are going on Capitol Hill relating to our national parks. Talk a little bit about your findings.

People are rightfully concerned about the shape our national parks are going to be in, in the near future and especially in the long term. The big issue here is bleeding staff. A lot of people have left the park service in recent months.

The Trump administration has been urging all kinds of federal workers to leave and retire. And while a lot of National Park Service employees may not have been eligible for what was known as the deferred resignation program, a lot are still eligible for other early retirement programs.

So quite a few workers, when they look at what the future is looking like and they see budget cuts on the menu, are figuring it’s a good time to get out. It’s not clear if all, if many, of these positions are going to be eligible to be refilled. So people are very concerned just about, sort of, a lack of bodies in the parks to do basic stuff, like trail maintenance, fee collection and all the stuff that we’re used to seeing.

I would think the national park areas are going to be just as difficult to maintain once the cutbacks, the people and the money go away. To give you an example, I reported a lot for the story on the C&O Canal, which is really important to us here in D.C., and that park has lost five employees this year.

That may not sound a lot, but they had only 70 employees at the start of the year, so that’s a pretty significant dent, and especially when you look at the positions they lost. They lost the park’s only arborist, you know, who makes sure the trees are in good shape and they’re not falling down on people along the towpath.

They lost the park’s only carpenter, who helps maintain the lock houses and other important structures. And they lost their superintendent of five years, the person who would have been running the park.

These are all people who took early retirement. And so you wonder, are they going to backfill those positions? What is the park going to do when they need an arborist? So these are the things that are happening at parks all over the country.

In a hearing last week on Capitol Hill, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), ranking member on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which oversees the National Park Service, said that around 100 superintendent positions in the park service are vacant right now. That is a lot, and I’ve been told it is a very unusually high number of vacancies.

They also have several of their regional director positions vacant at the National Park Service. This is stuff that I think concerns people when you think of the direction that the service is heading in.