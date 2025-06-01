A historic cavalry prepares to trot in the Army’s 250th birthday parade

The Army’s 250th birthday parade features the 1st Cavalry Division’s historic horse unit, showcasing 1800s-era uniforms to honor tradition and inspire future service.

One of the featured events of the Army’s 250th birthday festivities is a parade through Constitution Avenue, and one of its featured participants is part of an Army division wrapped in history.

The 1st Cavalry Division has roots dated back to 1855, participating in every major conflict and war the United States has been a part of. Considered “America’s First Team,” the cavalry was formally established in 1921 and remains as a historical unit.

“Our mission is to preserve and maintain the standards of the U.S. Cavalry the late 1800s,” Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Minor with the cavalry unit said.

This Saturday, 12 horses and two mules from its horse cavalry detachment will join Doc Holliday — a two-and-a-half-year-old blue heeler who has been with the detachment since he was a puppy — and fellow soldiers marching down D.C. in a covered wagon.

“It’s just a huge honor,” Minor said. “And then for us to be able to represent kind of the foundation of the First Cavalry Division, it’s just really special.”

Show-stealing horses

The horses traveled from Fort Cavazos in Texas to be a part of the parade. They are well-traveled, appearing in rodeos and shows nationwide.

To make sure they are prepared, Minor said the calvary tries to be as self-sufficient as possible, including loading up about 75 bales of hay and about 1,600 pounds of grain. The group made two stops before making the final resting spot in Frying Pan Farm Park in Fairfax County, Virginia, before the parade.

Preparing the horses through their diets is also key, Capt. Daysha Wells told WTOP’s Dan Ronan. Soldiers fed the horses electrolytes and tried to keep their meals “wholesome” so they may maintain their energy during the parade route.

Along with Holliday, the horses love stealing the show, Wells said, adding that they are always photo ready.

“I think some of them know when they’re in the spotlight,” she said. “They look at the camera, and they give you their best angles, and they’re pretty darn cute about it.”

Maintaining historical authenticity

Lt. Col. Kip Patterson said soldiers in the unit will be wearing wool uniforms, like those worn by the U.S. Calvary of the 1800s.

“Our uniforms are late 1800s, all of our weapons are late 1800s, our saddles are replica 1885 McClellan saddles.” Minor added. “So, we won’t look like any of the other modern soldiers in the parade.”

It’s that level of authenticity that sets the cavalry apart from the rest, Patterson said, adding that it is important to keep the horsepower detachment 100% realistic. This also includes putting soldiers through farrier school, learning how to smith a horseshoe and building saddles.

Patterson hopes as people celebrate the special day and see the horse cavalry detachment, some will feel motivated to do more than just wave.

“We hope that what they take away is that your Army is us, it is you. It is people, Americans,” Patterson said. “And if you want to come do something fun and adventurous in your life, come and join us.”

WTOP’s Dan Ronan contributed to this report.

