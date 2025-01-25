Trump suspends some funding for refugee resettlement groups, memo says

The Trump administration has directed refugee resettlement groups to stop using some federal funds in light of the president's suspension of American foreign aid.

Washington — The Trump administration has directed refugee resettlement groups to stop using some federal funds in light of the president’s suspension of American foreign aid, according to a U.S. State Department memo obtained by CBS News.

While refugee resettlement groups are still scrambling to interpret the scope of the funding freeze, advocates believe the move will affect their efforts to integrate refugees into communities across the United States.

John Slocum, the executive director of Refugee Council USA, a coalition of groups supporting those displaced by violence, said the Trump administration’s funding suspension would be “unfathomably cruel” if it affects reception services for refugees.

“This unprecedented decision undermines our moral and legal obligations to those we promised to protect – and to the communities who welcome them,” Slocum said. “These core services serve as a lifeline for resettled refugees and Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders who assisted the U.S. mission.”

Hours after taking office, Trump enacted an indefinite pause on admissions of refugees, who are identified as people fleeing war and violence overseas and who undergo a years-long vetting process before being admitted into the U.S. legally. It will not be restarted until the president determines resuming refugee arrivals is “in the interests of the United States.”

Those who help refugees said the funding pause order could hinder their ability to provide critical assistance to refugees already in the U.S., including Afghans who aided the American war effort in Afghanistan.

Refugee advocates fear the directive could affect funds resettlement agencies use to help refugees during their first 90 days in the U.S. as part of a government-overseen reception program. That assistance includes casework, childcare, food and housing aid and other key social services designed to place refugees on a path to self-sufficiency in the U.S.

In a notice on Friday, resettlement agencies, many of which are faith-based groups, were told some of their federal funding awards were “immediately suspended.”

“Effectively immediately upon receipt of this Notice of Suspension the Recipient must stop all work under the award(s) and not incur any new costs after the effective date cited above,” the memo to resettlement agencies says. “The Recipient must cancel as many outstanding obligations as possible.”

It’s unclear how much money overall is being frozen by the Trump administration.

The State Department did not immediately respond to questions about the funding pause, including whether it affects funding for refugees already allowed into the U.S., as well as Afghans who assisted American military efforts and were awarded Special Immigrant Visas.

While every nationality is banned from coming to the U.S. as refugees under Mr. Trump’s edict, the administration is still allowing Afghans with these special visas to enter the country.