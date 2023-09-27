FAQ: What you need to know about an impending government shutdown

With the expiration of last year’s federal funding coming up this Sunday, Oct. 1, and the two chambers of Congress starkly divided, a government shutdown seems imminent.
The 2018-2019 shutdown, that lasted a record 35 days, is still fresh in the minds of D.C. area residents. Many federal and contract workers around the District are wondering if they should be preparing to be furloughed or work without pay for an indefinite amount of time.
Americans that don’t work for the government will also be affected, as government and federally funded services will be restricted or delayed.
Let’s jump into what exactly is fueling this possible shutdown and how it could affect you.
- Q: Why is this happening? Is there still the possibility that a full shutdown could be avoided?
Each year the House and Senate have to pass 12 federal spending bills that fund different agencies across the federal government. This process can take weeks or even months.
The two chambers have struggled to agree on and pass any spending bills this year for the next fiscal year, as hard-right representatives in the Republican-controlled House are calling for budget cuts across many agencies and the slim majority of Democrats in the Senate want to maintain current funding levels.
Both chambers are working on stopgap bills that would temporarily extend federal funding for a few months while yearlong spending bills are debated, but with very different concessions in mind.
In the Senate, a bipartisan continuing resolution, or CR, has been introduced that would maintain funding at current levels.
In the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy has introduced another CR that would slash federal spending by 8% for many agencies.
Hard-right representatives in the House are refusing to vote for a CR, instead pressing for four of the 12 new federal spending bills to get pushed through the House this week, funding Defense, Homeland Security Investigations, Agriculture and State and Foreign Operations. Those bills would still probably be rejected in the Senate, with large spending cuts being included by conservatives.
With such different priorities dividing Congress, and a refusal to accept the very different CRs that both chambers are trying to vote on by Friday, it doesn’t look like a full shutdown can be avoided.
- Q: If there is a government shutdown, would some federal employees keep working?
With the federal government employing 2 million military personnel and more than 2.3 million civilian workers across the nation, many federal employees would be sent home.
However, according to an analysis by the Federal News Network, more than 1.5 million civilian federal workers would be either “exempt” or “excepted” from shutdown furloughs.
About 860,000 employees are “exempt,” meaning that 37% of the federal workforce will continue to be paid and work normally throughout the shutdown. That is because they work in departments that have alternative funding that aren’t dependent on appropriations, like most of the General Services Administration and the Veterans Health Administration.
There are nearly 659,000 positions in the “excepted” category, which means that their work will continue but they will not be paid until the shutdown is over. That includes workers in the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, Social Security Administration, Department of Transportation and in many other agencies.
Notably, congressmembers, the President, Supreme Court justices and appointed judges will continue to be paid during the shutdown but most of their staff will be excepted and work without pay during the duration of the shutdown.
The majority of federal workers will be furloughed or excepted, meaning they will be given backpay once the shutdown is over whether they worked through it or not. During the 2018-2019 shutdown, about 800,000 of the 2.1 million civilian feds at the time were furloughed.
For the breakdown on how many workers in each federal department should be excepted or exempted, check out the Federal News Network’s full analysis.
- Q: Which departments would keep operating, without pay, and which would be furloughed?
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers will still be furloughed, including most of the Department of Education, according to the Federal News Network.
Furloughed employees will not work during the shutdown but will be paid backpay once it is over. During past shutdowns, that has led to the shutdown or slow down of the IRS and The National Park Service, with the majority of workers being furloughed. The IRS has already announced that they will be partially closing again this year if there is a shutdown.
Government agencies that are deemed “essential” will continue operating, mostly with the promise of backpay later. That includes excepted workers in the U.S. Postal Service, the FBI, the Border Patrol, Coast Guard and Travel Security Administration.
Many service employees, including cleaners, cafeteria workers and security officers that work in federal buildings will also be working without pay during a shutdown and getting back paid later.
Federal workers that are excepted or furloughed have struggled financially during past shutdowns and are bracing for losing their paychecks for another indeterminate amount of time.
- Q: How does this affect the DC region? How will Maryland and Virginia be affected?
The National Zoo and some of your favorite Smithsonian museums could close if there is a government shutdown, potentially jeopardizing visitors’ last chance to celebrate the zoo’s Giant Pandas before they head back to China later this year.
Although the D.C. court is federally funded, most division will continue to operate and provide services, with the majority of employees working and accumulating backpay during a prospective shutdown. The only service that will not be offered by the courts during a shutdown is issuing marriage licenses and performing marriage ceremonies, according to the agency’s shutdown plan.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said that the Commonwealth has more than 170,000 federal employees and tens of thousands of military personnel stationed at bases across the state, as well as at the Pentagon. He added that many federal contractors, that may lose work during the shutdown without the promise of backpay, live in Virginia.
Warner and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a joint statement that 129,400 active-duty service members in Virginia will be working without pay during a potential shutdown, which would impact their families.
Similarly, nearly 30,000 active duty troops in Maryland would be forced to work without pay, according to Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
He added that with many families with federal jobs struggling to pay bills during the shutdown, there could be a real strain on local services that also rely on federal funding, like Meals on Wheels services.
The White House also determined that medical trials at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, would be among those ceasing if a shutdown does happen.
- Q: Which government benefits would be affected? How long till they stop going into effect?
Programs that rely on appropriated funds — that Congress needs to approve every year — are the ones most in jeopardy during a government shutdown.
That means Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are safe.
SNAP benefits and other government programs reliant on appropriations could be affected. During past shutdowns, states were given funding ahead of time for those programs.
However, those benefits will likely only be covered for about 30 days after a shutdown, according to Joseph Cordes, a professor of economics and public policy at the George Washington University in D.C.
Nearly 7 million women and children who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) could be at risk of losing assistance almost immediately into a shutdown, according to the Biden Administration.
That’s because the federal contingency fund supporting normal WIC operations will likely run out in a matter of days — pushing states to rely on their own money or carry-over funds.
Many agencies and programs that rely on federal grant money will also possibly take a hit, such as the Head Start program.
With many workers furloughed at the Education Department, students applying for federal aid during a shutdown can expect delays. Officials have pointed to potential disruptions to processing FAFSA applications, disbursing Pell Grants and pursuing public loan forgiveness, for example.
Student loan payments, which will start again on the same day of the possible shutdown, will still continue.
The Associated Press and WTOP’s Kyle Cooper and Mitchell Miller contributed to this report.
