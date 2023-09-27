FAQ: What you need to know about an impending government shutdown

With the expiration of last year's federal funding coming up this Sunday, Oct. 1, a government shutdown seems imminent. Here's what you need to know.

With the expiration of last year’s federal funding coming up this Sunday, Oct. 1, and the two chambers of Congress starkly divided, a government shutdown seems imminent.

The 2018-2019 shutdown, that lasted a record 35 days, is still fresh in the minds of D.C. area residents. Many federal and contract workers around the District are wondering if they should be preparing to be furloughed or work without pay for an indefinite amount of time.

Americans that don’t work for the government will also be affected, as government and federally funded services will be restricted or delayed.

Let’s jump into what exactly is fueling this possible shutdown and how it could affect you.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.