CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Government News » Romney knocked unconscious in…

Romney knocked unconscious in fall, but ‘doing better’

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitt Romney said Monday that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”

Romney did not attend the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend. The event was largely a celebration of former President Donald Trump. Romney was one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in his Senate impeachment trial last month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

Senate confirms Cardona as Biden's education secretary

Disparate agencies encountering similar lessons, pitfalls in prioritizing AI efforts

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up