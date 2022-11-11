Veterans find hope through golf

Golf is not a good walk spoiled for Silver Star medal recipient and retired U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Cordova, but instead an important escape from the trauma of war as the husband and father of two daughters transitions into civilian life.

Cordova is native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and he fought in Afghanistan, specifically at the Battle of Kamdesh, which was the subject of the movie “The Outpost.”

It is very different from Cordova’s current battleground: the fairways, bunkers, and greens of golf courses as part of the PGA of America’s flagship military program, the PGA Hope program.

“Golfing provides incredible relief from everyday stressors we go through by being out on a course,” said Cordova. “I know that sounds contradictory to many golfers, because golfing is an incredibly frustrating sport when you do not hit the ball well and brings out some pretty raw emotions.”

Those raw emotions that golf can stir are nothing compared to what the servicemen and women experience dealing with all the responsibilities of military life and service to their country. Cordova admits his military life is an indescribable experience that probably only other veterans can relate to, and that is why he believes so strongly in the PGA Hope program.

The PGA Hope program introduces golf to veterans and active duty service members to support the emotional, social, and physical well-being through a developmental six to eight week program led by PGA professionals. That is not to say instruction by the game’s biggest stars — PGA professionals — are the instructors found at your area golf course.

While golf is the centerpiece of the program, it is only part the story. To be part of a community is important in all walks life, but can be especially therapeutic for veterans. PGA Hope offers camaraderie, community, and connects veterans who might have suffered PTSD or loss of limbs a point of light as they transition into an uncertain post-military world.

“Going out and golfing with your veteran buddies is a lot of fun and also very productive,” said Cordova. “You are not sitting around and drinking to the bottom of a bottle and saying ‘woe is me’ and reflecting on your military time in a poor way. Getting out on a golf course is a better avenue and something I hope other veterans will consider.”

Currently, the PGA Hope program engages with more than 7,500 veterans at more than 215 locations. That sounds impressive, but part of Cordova’s mission is growing the program and getting more golf clubs to have a PGA professional trained on military culture and to interact with veterans so the vets don’t feel so isolated when they try to get involved.

“For me as a veteran, and I think other veterans, going to a golf course is a very peaceful, pristine place and contradictory to the images in our minds of war zones,” said Cordova. “Veterans should not blowoff golf as a game for an elitist or thinking they are too old to try. You are never too old to try.”