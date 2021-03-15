CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Gardening Tips » Virginia gardening expert on…

Virginia gardening expert on waking up your garden this spring

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
garden
An Alexandria, Virginia, garden expert has some tips on how to do liven up your garden this spring.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
If the idea of creating a beautiful outdoor space is intimidating to you, garden experts can help you get started.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
Some customers are really excited about the warmer weather because they want to build on what they started last year.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
Some people want a vegetable garden, while others are focusing on beauty and want flowers and shrubs.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
While it might still be a little too cold for some plants, Williams says it's not too early to improve your garden soil.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
While it may still be too cold for some plants, it's not too early to get new fertilizer, compost and start mixing that in loosening your beds up.
WTOP/Kyle Cooper
garden
Even if there was not a pandemic, a lot of people around the D.C. area are passionate about gardening,

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/7)
garden
garden
garden
garden
garden
garden
garden

It’s time to wake up your outside garden. And for many, creating a beautiful outdoor space has become a big priority.

A garden expert in Alexandria, Virginia, has some tips on how to do that.

Stacy Greenstreet, owner of Greenstreet Gardens, said many people stuck at home for the last year because of the pandemic looked around and said: “Is this what my garden looks like?” And they went to work.

“They’re looking at their backyard, they haven’t had the time to kind of mess with it. And in 2020, they had all this extra time. They were stuck at home, and they didn’t like what they saw,” Greenstreet said.

Tim Williams, store manager at Greenstreet Gardens, said some people are novices, but others have greener thumbs.

“There are a lot of people who, their parents gardened with them when they were little, so they actually know a fair bit, but they just haven’t gotten their hands dirty in years,” Williams said.

If the idea of creating a beautiful outdoor space is intimidating to you, Williams said don’t worry. Just ask for help.

“It’s OK to not know exactly what you want,” he said, but it is helpful to have an idea of what you want to achieve. Some people want a vegetable garden, while others are focusing on beauty and want flowers and shrubs.

Greenstreet said some customers are really excited about the warmer weather because they want to build on what they started last year.

For example, Greenstreet said, a customer came in Sunday and wanted to know where the tomatoes where. She advised the customer that planting tomatoes is a “smidgen early, and we don’t want to spend $50 on tomatoes, take them home and plant them on a beautiful day like it was last week, and for it all to die.”

While it might still be a little too cold for some plants, Williams said, it’s not too early to improve your garden soil.

He advised getting “new fertilizer, compost and start mixing that in loosening your beds up,” Williams said.

Greenstreet agreed, saying gardening is similar to painting.

“It takes more time to prep the wall with the sanding and the primer, etc., than it does to actually paint it,” she said. “It’s very similar in gardening. It’s critical to add the soil amendments and get the bed ready before you put the plants in.”

Even if there was not a pandemic, a lot of people around the D.C. area are passionate about gardening, Greenstreet said, and she expects local garden centers to get really busy soon.

“All we need is moving toward spring, and a little bit of sunshine.”

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up