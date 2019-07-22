With a wide smile for his mom, Prince George turns 6
1/3
In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain’s Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)
(AP)
2/3
In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain’s Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)
(AP/The Duchess of Cambridge)
In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain's Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)
3/3
In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain’s Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)
(AP)
In this undated photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday, July 21, 2019, Britain's Prince George poses for a photo taken by his mother, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, London. Prince George will celebrate his sixth birthday on Monday, July 22. (The Duchess of Cambridge via AP)