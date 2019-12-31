How to approach career change in 2020

1/4 The year 2020 could be your time to make a career change. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes)

First, be patient. How long does it take to get a new role? Recent survey data of more than 1,000 working Americans found that 80% of respondents estimate that a job search should take no more than three months. But, unfortunately wishful thinking doesn’t make this real. The Indeed study found that the average career changer in their survey spent about 11 months before deciding to take a new role. Additionally, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the current average length of unemployment is over five and a half months long. Don’t let the thousands of posted jobs fool you — looking for a similar job or changing professions altogether is a time-consuming process. The lesson here — brace yourself for six to 12 months to make a change. [See: 20 Work-Life Balance Tips and Secrets From CEOs.]

2/4 Because the motivations are different for each person and multiple desires may be in play, it is important to create a plan that reflects your priorities and goals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes)

Next, have a plan. Why do most employees seek out a new role? One significant factor is more money, but there are many other reasons that drive transition. Surveys show top responses to be the desire to be happy, find greater or better professional development, have more flexibility or to shorten a commute. In fact, 81% of the Indeed respondents pursued greater happiness at work. The perception of happiness is relative to each person — are you seeking growth in your responsibilities or growth in your career path? Do you want less stress or greater balance? The questions are endless. Because the motivations are different for each person and multiple desires may be in play, it is important to create a plan that reflects your priorities and goals. Once you are clear about what is required for a position to be better than your current role, have a checklist for targeting desired roles and judging if a position truly fits your long-term needs.

3/4 To optimize your chances of being hired, pursue roles where you are at least 70% qualified. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/fizkes)

Third, connect your competencies to the market. Desiring a career change and mapping out your targets are great first steps, but now you need to show potential employers why you are an ideal hire. A hirable candidate should be both interested and qualified. You can start this part of the process by looking at job descriptions to correlate your experience to the requested competencies and skills. To optimize your chances of being hired, pursue roles where you are at least 70% qualified. If you don’t meet at least 70% of the qualifications, create a plan to develop more of the skills and experience requested. If you aren’t interested in building those skills or keep putting off working on them, that is probably a good sign that this potential role isn’t a good fit for you. [SEE: The 25 Best Jobs of 2019]