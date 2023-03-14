Live Radio
When was the first Pi Day celebrated?

Chad Merrill | chad.merrill@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 2:25 PM

Need another reason to celebrate today? Today is a celebration of math that can also trickle down to dessert!

March 14 is celebrated by mathematicians because the numbers “3-14” represent the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is approximately 3.14159. The uniqueness of this calculation is that it doesn’t end at “59” but has been calculated to more than 50 trillion digits beyond the decimal point.

Pi Pie, created at Delft University of Technology, applied physics, seismics and acoustics (Courtesy of Wikipedia Commons)

Pi (a Greek symbol) is the symbol used in math to represent the unique value. The earliest observance of Pi Day was in 1988 by an employee of the San Francisco science museum, the Exploratorium.

While mathematicians often discuss the significance of Pi on March 14, others may observe the holiday by eating and throwing pies! Pie, of course, is a homophone for the dessert we eat, sometimes every day!

If you miss today’s celebration, try again in November! Pi Approximation Day is observed on Nov. 10 since it’s the 314th day of the year during a non-leap year.

Chad Merrill is a meteorologist and digital weather content producer for WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Chad was a meteorologist in the private industry and television. He loves to share his passion with listeners and readers and is eager to hear from anyone who has any weather questions!

