Fatal double accident in Maryland’s Frederick County shutters portion of I-70

A fatal accident in Frederick County, Maryland, on Sunday killed two people and forced a portion of Interstate 70 to close while police investigate the scene.

Troopers with the Frederick Barrack were called to the scene near Exit 62 on I-70 in the county’s New Market area at about 4:10 p.m., according to a release issued by the Maryland State Police.

Officials said the two deceased persons were inside a box truck that was rear-ended by the driver of a BMW SUV traveling westbound on I-70. The force of the collision prompted the box truck to cross the median and crash into a tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound on the interstate.

On impact, both the box truck and the tractor-trailer were propelled into the wood line adjacent the roadway, catching fire.

Two passengers inside the box truck were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of the box truck and the tractor-trailer were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The extent of their injuries remain unknown.

The driver of the BMW, according to police, refused medical treatment. The two passengers riding in the BMW were transported to the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.

Both the westbound and eastbound lanes of I-70 between Routes 75 and 27 were temporarily closed while first responders remained on the scene.

Aside from the Maryland State Police, officials with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration are on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, which is being conducted by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

