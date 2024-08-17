Frederick man charged in connection to Md. shooting death

A man was arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that left another man dead in Frederick, Maryland, Friday night.

Elijah Stephen Mboss, 22, was charged with first- and second-degree murder, according to a Frederick Police Department news release.

Police said they got a call at around 11:45 p.m. about a shooting at 1000 Heather Ridge Drive. When they got there, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He would be taken to Frederick Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they did a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area where the shooting took place as one officer saw the driver of the vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed and failing to stop for a stop sign.”

Apparently during that encounter with the driver, Mboss, police said they saw evidence connecting him to the shooting.

“As the investigation continued, evidence and information were obtained that positively identified the shooter in this case as Mboss,” police said in the release.

He was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Police said that they don’t have the victim’s name as it’s an ongoing investigation. They ask anyone with information to dial 301-600-2124 or submit an anonymous tip at 301-600-8477.

Below is a map of the location where the shooting took place:

