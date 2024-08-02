2 police officers shoot child sexual assault suspect inside Frederick hotel

Two police officers, including a Frederick County, Maryland, deputy, shot a man believed to be wanted for child sexual assault and abuse.

The shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Friday at a Super 8 hotel on Monocacy Boulevard.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP it received information about a man in the area wanted on a felony warrant for child abuse and sexual assault charges in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday night, deputies located the man’s car at the hotel and made contact with him through his hotel room door. After the man said he was not coming out and that he had a gun, deputies began setting up a barricade, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

About an hour later, the suspect came out of the hotel holding a weapon.

Deputies shot the man and EMS crews provided immediate aid on the scene. No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident.

The man was taken by helicopter to Maryland Shock Trauma in Baltimore shortly afterward. He is in “critical but stable” condition, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Frederick City police officer and a deputy from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office both discharged their firearms during the encounter. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Maryland State Police will be handling the ongoing investigation, the release said.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

WTOP’s José Umaña contributed to this report.

