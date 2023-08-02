2 people in their 70s die in Frederick Co. house fire

Two people are dead following a house fire in Frederick County, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75, died in a house fire in the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East in Adamstown just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

A third person was found unharmed and was rescued from a basement apartment in the home.

The 911 call came shortly after 2 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. When firefighters from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue arrived, officials said that there were flames coming from the second floor of the two-story single family home.

When Thomas and Joy Wiles were rescued, the sheriff’s office said that they were in cardiac arrest and were transferred into the care of EMS.

The sheriff’s office said about 60 firefighters responded to the scene of the fire on Sunday morning, including help from Montgomery County fire and rescue.

It took over 30 minutes to get the fire under control, according to a news release.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says that no other homes or structures were damaged in the fire and there were no other reported injuries.

Because of the extent of the fire, the sheriff’s office said that there will be a heavy fire and police presence in the area while they investigate the fire.

