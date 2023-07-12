Truck driver killed in I-70 crash in Frederick County

A truck driver was killed and a passenger hurt following a crash on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, on Wednesday.

Pictures of the traffic caused by the I-70 crash (Courtesy Brian Delawder )

It happened before 5 p.m. in the area of eastbound Interstate 70 before the Maryland 17 exit. The driver of the commercial work truck, who police have not yet identified, died at the scene. The passenger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the truck was going eastbound on I-70 when it ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Maryland State Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash, which closed all eastbound lanes of the interstate.

