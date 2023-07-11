Slow down or say cheese: 2 speed cameras installed in Frederick

Two new speed cameras have been installed in Frederick, Maryland: Both sides Christophers Crossing now have automated cameras where Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court intersect, about a half-mile west of US-15/Catoctin Mountain Highway.

Automated speed monitoring systems have been placed on both sides of Christopher’s Crossing, where Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court intersect, about a half-mile west of U.S. Route 15/Catoctin Mountain Highway.

Don’t worry just yet if you’ve recently sped through the intersection: There will be a 30-day grace period, which began on Monday, to let motorists adjust to the new cameras.

As required by Maryland law, signs have also been posted along Christopher’s Crossing alerting drivers of the new cameras.

According to the City of Frederick, drivers that exceed the posted speed limit by 12 mph during the 30-day adjustment period “will be recorded, but no citations will be issued.”

The grace period ends on Aug. 9, and motorists caught exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph will receive a $40 maximum fine.

The City of Frederick said the cameras aim to improve road safety and reduce speeding violations.

Read more about Frederick’s speed monitoring systems, locations and citation policies online.

