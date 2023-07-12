Frederick Co. fox tests positive for rabies

A fox captured in Frederick County, Maryland, last week has tested positive for rabies, health department officials say.

Officials with the Maryland Department of Health Rabies Laboratory say they discovered a fox in the Catoctin Mountain and Cunningham Falls State Parks in the area of Camp Misty Mount had rabies. The fox was captured on July 8.

The Frederick County Health Department is asking anyone who contacted the fox between Saturday, June 24, and its capture date to speak with their health care provider and community health services by calling 301-600-3342.

“To protect your family from possible rabies exposure, do not touch or play with wild or stray animals and make sure that your pets are currently vaccinated,” said director Barry Glotfelty with the county’s environmental health services office.

Those with pets that may have been in contact with the fox should contact a veterinarian and the county’s environmental health offices at 301-600-1717.

Animals who have rabies can spread the disease through saliva and biting. Symptoms to look out for in pets and loved ones include increased fear of water, excessive salivating, failure to eat or drink, atypical behaviors and limping.

