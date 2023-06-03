3 dead after car plunges into Frederick Co. quarry

Three people are dead after a car was found in the bottom of a quarry Sunday morning in Frederick County, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Clemonsville and Peter Shriner roads for a report of a car crashed in the bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry.

Three people were confirmed dead. They were later identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28; Robert Grossnickle, 65; and Rachel Willis, 23, all of Maryland.

“The vehicle was upright with two people trapped inside, one person was ejected higher up in the quarry,” confirmed Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Todd Wivell.

Officials say the 2022 Dodge Charger crashed after plunging into the quarry at a high speed.

The investigation prompted a “heavy police presence” on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Heavy police and first responder presence at the bottom of a quarry near Lehigh Road and Peter Shriner Road in Frederick County this morning. #Breaking #Maryland pic.twitter.com/Uogc5yk0dh — Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro (@MyDronePro) June 4, 2023

