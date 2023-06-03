Live Radio
Home » Frederick County, MD News » 3 dead after car…

3 dead after car plunges into Frederick Co. quarry

Ralph Fox | rfox@wtop.com

June 4, 2023, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
The red 2022 Dodge Charger at the bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry. (Courtesy Tim Pruss)
Courtesy Tim Pruss
Officials say the 2022 Dodge Charger crashed after plunging into the quarry at a high speed. (Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office)
Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
(1/2)

Three people are dead after a car was found in the bottom of a quarry Sunday morning in Frederick County, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said that, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, deputies were called to the area of Clemonsville and Peter Shriner roads for a report of a car crashed in the bottom of the Union Bridge Quarry.

Three people were confirmed dead. They were later identified as Kortney Angleberger, 28; Robert Grossnickle, 65; and Rachel Willis, 23, all of Maryland.

“The vehicle was upright with two people trapped inside, one person was ejected higher up in the quarry,” confirmed Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Todd Wivell.

Officials say the 2022 Dodge Charger crashed after plunging into the quarry at a high speed.

The investigation prompted a “heavy police presence” on Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up