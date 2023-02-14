Live Radio
Va. man killed in Frederick Co. crash

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 3:09 PM

A Virginia man was killed in a crash Monday night in Frederick County, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Michael Piermatteo, 57, was a passenger in a GMC truck that crashed at about 7:15 p.m. Monday on westbound U.S. 340 at Mount Zion Road.

Police said the truck, driven by a 60-year-old woman, was going south on U.S. 15 near Mount Zion when, for unknown reasons, she went off the road.

The driver went into the grass median and then over-corrected, crossing all lanes of traffic and striking an embankment, police said.

Piermatteo was flown to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital with injuries, but police did not provide an update on her condition.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

