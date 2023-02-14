Va. man killed in Frederick Co. crash

A Virginia man was killed in a crash Monday night in Frederick County, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Michael Piermatteo, 57, was a passenger in a GMC truck that crashed at about 7:15 p.m. Monday on westbound U.S. 340 at Mount Zion Road.

Police said the truck, driven by a 60-year-old woman, was going south on U.S. 15 near Mount Zion when, for unknown reasons, she went off the road.

The driver went into the grass median and then over-corrected, crossing all lanes of traffic and striking an embankment, police said.

Piermatteo was flown to the University of Maryland’s R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital with injuries, but police did not provide an update on her condition.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.