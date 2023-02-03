Live Radio
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. holds contest…

Frederick Co. holds contest to redesign flag as part of 275th jubilee

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 3, 2023, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Frederick County, Maryland, is holding a contest to redesign its grand old flag as part of the county’s 275th anniversary. The winner of the contest will get $1,275 in cash and a full-size flag with their design, a Frederick County news release said. The prizes were a result of input from the community.

Through March 31, those who live or have lived in the county can submit their design by emailing 275@frederickcountymd.gov. The county allows one submission per person, and anyone younger than 18 years old will need a to submit parental consent form.

The decision to add the cash prize came following feedback from the community concerning artists being compensated for their work.

“We heard from many people who stressed the need to compensate artists for their work,” said Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater in a statement. “Frederick County values the arts, and we want to encourage talented artists of all ages to participate in the contest to redesign our flag.”

The contest, organized by the Frederick County 275 Planning Committee, has some rules, including:

  • Designs may not contain offensive images, symbols or languages.
  • Must be an original design and may not include copyrighted content.
  • The design must be easily display on a cloth flag (3 feet by 5 feet) to be flown on a flagpole.
  • The submission should include a design title and narrative.
  • The design must create a positive message of unity in our community, and must be an “inclusive representation” of all residents of the county.

The contest will have two rounds, with the first scored by county employees and community members, a Frederick County news release said.

The top three picks will move to round two in April. The public can vote on a final winner through June 10, the date of the county’s jubilee. The winner will be announced on June 14, Flag Day.

Current Frederick County, Maryland, flag. It has an image of Francis Scott Key pointing to Frederick County in yellow and encircled in blue, which is against a background of nine red and white horizontal bars.
Current Frederick County, Maryland, flag. It has an image of Francis Scott Key pointing to Frederick County in yellow and encircled in blue, which is against a background of nine red and white horizontal bars. (Courtesy Frederick County)

The current Frederick County flag was created in 1976 by area artist, James Pearl, who won in a similarly county-sponsored contest. The flag contains an image of Francis Scott Key pointing to Frederick County in yellow and encircled in blue, which is against a background of nine red and white horizontal bars.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up