Police seek suspect who aimed gun at Frederick Co. highway drivers

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

December 3, 2022, 9:29 PM

A driver on westbound U.S. Route 15 near Mount Zion Road in Frederick County, Maryland, reported another driver aimed a firearm at them while passing on the highway, authorities said.

The driver reported that the suspect drove very close to their vehicle and started tailgating them around 2:20 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Maryland State Police. The driver told police that the suspect drove up beside them in the right traffic lane in a red Volvo S40 sedan, rolled down their window and pointed a large silver or gold plated handgun.

The driver reported that the suspect also aimed the gun at another driver. The driver told authorities with the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack about the incident minutes after they said they were threatened.

State police describe the suspect as a male in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing dark clothes at the time. The driver provided police with a picture of the suspect’s vehicle with Maryland tags. The car was last seen turning left onto Mountville Road from southbound U.S. Route 15.

The suspect vehicle that is under investigation by the Maryland State Police for first degree assault. A driver reported the incident on Dec. 2, 2022.

Police are conducting a first degree assault investigation after receiving the report.

State police ask anyone with more information or who witnessed the encounter to call 301-600-4151.

